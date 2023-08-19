RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Fire breaks out in 2 coaches of Udyan Express
August 19, 2023  10:27
A fire broke out in the two air-conditioned coaches of the stationary Udyan Express at the Bengaluru City Railway Station on Saturday morning.
 
However, there were no casualties as no passengers were inside the bogies.
According to Railway officials, the train had arrived from Mumbai at 5.45 am and was stationed at platform three of the Bengaluru City Railway Station.

"At 07.10 am smoke in B1 and B2 coaches was noticed. Immediately a message was given to the fire brigade. Fire brigade arrived by 7.35 am and extinguished the fire," the Chief Public Relation Officer of South Western Railway Anish Hegde said in a statement.

He said the cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Other sources said fire-fighters broke the window of the coach to extinguish the fire. -- PTI 
