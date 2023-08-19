RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
ED issues summons to Jharkhand CM
August 19, 2023  11:47
image
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has issued a summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case, sources in the agency said on Saturday.

ED has asked the Jharkhand CM Soren to join its investigation in the alleged money laundering case on August 24.

Earlier on August 14, Soren was summoned by the ED in connection with an alleged land scam case.

However, Soren did not join the central agency probe citing he was busy with the preparation of the Independence Day celebration in the state.

'Your choice of the date of 14th August does not come as a surprise to the undersigned (Hemant Soren). You and your political masters are fully aware that being the chief minister of the state of Jharkhand, the undersigned is scheduled to hoist the national flag on the occasion of the 77th independence day of the Republic of India on 15th August 2023,' Soren wrote in his letter.

'Preparations for the Independence Day function start from a week before and 14th August is an important day for the same when many meetings are scheduled. The caption summons requiring the undersigned to appear before you on 14 August 2023, is deliberate and part of the design to besmirch the reputation not only of the undersigned but also the democratically elected government of the state of Jharkhand and the people of the state of Jharkhand,' the chief minister said.

He further stated that the central agencies were targeting him because he is not aligning with the central government.

The chief minister has also mentioned that he has provided the details of his movable and immovable assets to Central Bureau of Investigation in an enquiry directed by Lokpal against his father Shibu Soren in 2020.

ED may obtain the details from CBI.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim
Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim

The victim's son said he visited the police station in suburban Mumbai that is handling the case multiple times and met the investigating officer, but did not get any cooperation.

LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs
LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha did not see a debate on the Manipur violence, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on it during their addresses on the no-confidence motion.

MP man confesses to abducting, killing Nagpur's woman BJP functionary
MP man confesses to abducting, killing Nagpur's woman BJP functionary

The accused, Amit Sahu alias Pappu, was arrested along with two others by the Nagpur police from the Ghora Bazar area of Jabalpur in the adjoining state.

Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha
Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha

In a landmark overhaul of colonial-era criminal laws, the Centre on Friday introduced in the Lok Sabha three bills to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act, proposing among other things repeal of the sedition law and...

Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes
Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes

India's industrial production growth declined to a three-month low of 3.7 per cent in June mainly due to poor showing by the manufacturing sector, according to the official data released on Friday. The factory output growth measured in...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances