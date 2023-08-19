RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Britney Spears won't be required to pay Sam Asghari any money as per their prenup
August 19, 2023  01:46
Pop iconBritney Spears won't be required to pay anything to her former husband Sam Asghari, according to their prenuptial agreement. 

But according to our sources, there is a significant reason why she might feel obligated to send him a sizeable cheque. 

TMZ is informed by sources with first-hand knowledge of the prenup. 

If Sam gets divorced, he is not compensated. 

Furthermore, the prenup bars him from receiving spousal support. 

Only his automobiles and the trinkets Britney gave him are his to keep. 

According to TMZ sources, the prenup contains a extensive confidentiality clause that forbids Sam from discussing his marriage to Britney. 

On the surface, it may appear like Sam is receiving nothing of note, but that is not the case. 

Neal Hersh, Sam's attorney, filed divorce papers that include a spousal support request. 

Hersh's action indicates a challenge to the prenup because it forbids such support. 

Other aspects of the divorce file, such as the discussion of community and quasi-community property, seem to indicate a challenge. 

According to the argument, the confidentiality clause is unenforceable if the prenuptial agreement is successfully contested. Britney will pay attention if even the prospect of it exists. -- ANI
