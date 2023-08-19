RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bengaluru: Sikkim man called 'Chinese', beaten up
August 19, 2023  16:31
image
A 31-year-old man from Sikkim faced racist taunts saying he was a 'Chinese' and subsequently got brutally assaulted by unknown people that left him with grievous injuries, police said in Bengaluru on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred on the night of August 15.

Dinesh Subba, a native of Rinchenpong town in Sikkim, was admitted to the hospital with multiple injuries in his body, including nose.

Subba had moved to Bengaluru seven months back with his wife and three-month-old child to eke out a living.

He is currently working in a restaurant in the city, police said.

On August 15, he celebrated his marriage anniversary with some friends and was on his way home alone late in the night when a few miscreants waylaid him.

Calling him 'Chinese', they thrashed him black and blue leaving him badly injured.

After beating him up, the accused fled the spot.

A police patrol team spotted him lying with grave injuries and writhing in pain.

They admitted him to the hospital.

Later, Subba lodged a complaint with the police. Police have started investigation and were looking for CCTV footage to trace criminals involved in the assault.  -- PTI
