Tech glitch during virtual hearing in CJI's court





The issue was later resolved by the technical team of the Supreme Court, they said.





Due to the disruptions, several lawyers, litigants and journalists were briefly unable to appear or witness the judicial proceedings before the CJI's court.





Besides physical hearings, the top court has allowed lawyers and others to take part in court proceedings through videoconferencing.

The court of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday faced audio disruptions during virtual hearing of cases, Supreme Court sources said.