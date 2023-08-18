Stray dog found eating newborn girl's body in Haryana's Ambala





According to police, the infant's umbilical cord was also attached to it, which indicated that she was thrown into the drain soon after birth.





However, a post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain whether the baby was stillborn or she died after being thrown into the drain, the police said.





The matter came to the fore when some shopkeepers near a government college in Ambala Cantt noticed that a stray dog pulled the child's body out of a drain, brought it to the road and started eating it, they said.





They alerted local police and medical authorities.





The police soon reached the spot and took the body into its custody and sent it to civil hospital for post-mortem, they said.





CCTV footage of the nearby shops close to the drain was being collected for investigation, the police said. -- PTI

