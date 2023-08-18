'Situation in Manipur dangerous, sack CM'





Yechury-led delegation is on a three-day visit to Manipur from August 18 to 20.





"We are going to express solidarity with the people of Manipur and tell them that India is with you. Manipur CM should be sacked. We will do whatever is necessary to restore peace. The situation in the state is dangerous and it is necessary to control it for the unity of the country," Yechury told ANI.





Earlier a 21-member delegation from Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) visited the violence-hit Manipur from July 29-30.





The delegation met the Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey and visited the relief camps set up in the state. A five-member delegation was also sent to Manipur by Trinamool Congress (TMC).





The delegation comprised Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien, Rajya Sabha MPs Dola Sen and Sushmita Dev and Lok Sabha MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Kalyan Banerjee. -- ANI

