Shimla landslide search ops done manually: NDRF





"This is the 5th day of rescue operations. NDRF, an army team, and SDRF are involved in the operations. We have searched 80% of the area. Machines can't reach interior parts, so we have to do the operations manually," says NDRF inspector Naseef Khan.





The death toll from the rains in Himachal Pradesh climbed to 74 on Thursday, as rescue workers pulled out another body from the rubble of a Shiva temple in Shimla while two more were killed in Chamba.





Twenty-one people died in three major landslides in Shimla, including the one at the Shiva temple in Summer Hill.





The state has been hit by 113 landslides in the 55 days since the monsoon began, causing losses of 2,491 crore to the Public Works Department and 1,000 crore to the National Highways Authority of India

NDRF teams continue search and rescue operations at the landslide-affected area of Shimla.