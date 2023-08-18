Rahul to fight LS polls from Amethi: UP Cong chief





"Rahul Gandhi will contest from Amethi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," Aajy Rai said.





On speculations of Priyanka Gandhi contesting in the 2024 election, Rai said that Priyanka Gandhi will contest from wherever she wants to.





"If Priyanka Gandhi wishes to contest from Varanasi, every worker would strive to make her win," he added.





Earlier on Thursday, Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Ajay Rai as the president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.





"Congress President has appointed Ajay Rai, ex MLA as the president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," the release of All India Congress Committee stated.





Ajay Rai was the Congress candidate in Varanasi both in 2014 and 2019 and lost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. -- ANI

