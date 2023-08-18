Now, designer Tarun Tahiliani slams 'Made in Heaven' for not giving credit

Designer Tarun Tahliani has criticised the makers of series Made in Heaven for falsely attributing his creations to a 'fictitious designer' in an episode of the show's second season.





Tahliani took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday and said his eponymous label had provided clothes for the second episode of the season two that featured actor Mrunal Thakur.





'It is most unfortunate when a popular OTT series violates the understanding behind the provision of clothing in the first place. Case in point: Significant portions of the second episode of Made in Heaven, were styled using clothes provided by the Tarun Tahiliani studio in good faith to the stylist.





'This is a shocking breach of faith. Unfortunately, a fictitious designer (actor) representing a fictitious label presented our garments!' Tahliani wrote.





The designer said the production house should have engaged a 'costume designer, had costumes designed, and proceeded' if their intentions were not to give credit to him.





'Let's hope that this scenario does not repeat itself with other designers who have graciously lent their work for OTT productions. Furthermore, it is our hope that such actions will never be considered acceptable in the future,' Tahliani added.





The clothes for second season of Made in Heaven have been styled by Bhawna Sharma.





The Prime Video show is created by filmmaker duo Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.





The makers are yet to respond to Tahliani's claims.





Tahliani's criticism comes days after author Yashica Dutt expressed disappointment that the makers appropriated her life story and work as a Dalit activist in the series 'without permission or credit'.





On Thursday, Akhtar and Kagti, along with directors Alankrita Shrivastava and Neeraj Ghaywan, released a statement and categorically denied Dutt's claims. -- PTI

