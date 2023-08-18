RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Music festival Lollapalooza set for India return in January 2024
August 18, 2023  20:31
File image/Reuters
Multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza will return to India with its second edition, set to be held in January 2024, the organisers announced Friday. 

The music festival will take place on January 27 and 28 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai, a press release stated. 

"Building upon the immense support and appreciation received during its debut, Lollapalooza India 2024 promises to deliver an unparalleled celebration of music, art, food, activities and culture. 

"Featuring four stages with piping energy and over 20 hours of live music performed by some of the biggest names globally and locally, the festival is truly an experience of a lifetime with innovative culinary selections, art, fashion and much more," the organisers said. 

BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, will spearhead Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival's Indian edition along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents. -- PTI
