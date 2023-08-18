Modi to visit South Africa, Greece next week





After his visit to South Africa, he will travel to Greece for an official visit at the invitation of his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis.





During his visit to South Africa, Modi will also participate in a special event 'BRICS - Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue' being organised after the BRICS Summit, which will include other nations invited by South Africa, the ministry of external affairs announced in a press release.





He will also hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg.





Ministry of external affairs in a press release said, "This will be the first in-person BRICS Summit since 2019. The Summit will provide an opportunity to review progress of the initiatives launched by the grouping, and identify future areas of activity."





South Africa is set to host the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24.





The alliance comprises five nations -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. South Africa became Chair of BRICS on January 1 under the theme: "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism."





Following his visit to South Africa, Modi will travel to Greece on August 25.





During his visit, he will hold a meeting with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis and discuss ways to further deepen the ties between the two nations.





He will also interact with business leaders from both countries. He will also have an interaction with the Indian community in Greece. -- PTI

