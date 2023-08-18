Lashkar terror module busted in Baramulla, 8 arrested





A terrorist module has been busted in Uri in Baramulla and eight LeT terrorist-associates have been arrested, senior superintendent of police Amod Nagpure told reporters in Baramulla.





Nagpure said arms and ammunition have been recovered and cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act & Arms Act have been registered.





Giving details, the SSP said that during patrolling and area domination at Churunda in Uri area of the north Kashmir district on August 8, security forces noticed a suspected person who was roaming in the area.





He tried to flee while noticing the patrolling party, but was apprehended tactfully, the officer said. During his personal search, two grenades were recovered and he was taken into custody immediately, the SSP said.





He identified him as Showkat Ali Awan, a resident of Churunda Uri. During further questioning, Awan revealed the names of his accomplices --Ahmad Din and Mohammad Sadeeq Khatana -- both of whom are residents of Churunda, Nagpure said. -- PTI

