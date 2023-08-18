RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
HP floods: After 250+ dead, CM changes rules
August 18, 2023  17:27
image
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that proper drainage and cross-drainage system would be made mandatory for all roads in the state.

 The chief minister added that a high-level committee and monitoring teams would soon be constituted to look into the same.

He said that water seepage and cracks appearing in the roads caused huge damage in the absence of proper drainage and cross drainage system, adding, henceforth the new road constructions without proper drainage systems will not be approved or passed, a statement issued here said.

 Asserting that scientific management would be ensured to prevent soil erosion and landslides on the river banks in Kullu district, Sukhu said that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the public works department have been asked to take long-term measures in this regard. 

 The chief minister said that the Chhattisgarh government has provided Rs 11 crore towards the disaster relief fund and expressed gratitude to his counterpart Bhupesh Baghel. Sukhu said that assistance would make a substantial impact in providing relief to the disaster-hit families in this hour of calamity. 

He added that there has been a loss of Rs 10,000 crore in the state due to heavy rains. The chief further said that the state government has undertaken relief and rehabilitation works on a large scale, and was committed to provide relief to the affected people.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim
Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim

The victim's son said he visited the police station in suburban Mumbai that is handling the case multiple times and met the investigating officer, but did not get any cooperation.

LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs
LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha did not see a debate on the Manipur violence, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on it during their addresses on the no-confidence motion.

MP man confesses to abducting, killing Nagpur's woman BJP functionary
MP man confesses to abducting, killing Nagpur's woman BJP functionary

The accused, Amit Sahu alias Pappu, was arrested along with two others by the Nagpur police from the Ghora Bazar area of Jabalpur in the adjoining state.

Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha
Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha

In a landmark overhaul of colonial-era criminal laws, the Centre on Friday introduced in the Lok Sabha three bills to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act, proposing among other things repeal of the sedition law and...

Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes
Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes

India's industrial production growth declined to a three-month low of 3.7 per cent in June mainly due to poor showing by the manufacturing sector, according to the official data released on Friday. The factory output growth measured in...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances