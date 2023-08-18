'Gadar 2' BO collection reaches close to Rs 300 crore





The sequel, which was released on August 11, has minted Rs 284.63 crores in India in just seven days.





On Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's first-week box office collection.





He tweeted, "H-I-S-T-O-R-I-C' #Gadar2 puts up a SENSATIONAL TOTAL in Week 1' Will hit Rs 300 cr TODAY [second Fri]' Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr, Mon 38.70 cr, Tue 55.40 cr, Wed 32.37 cr, Thu 23.28 cr. Total: Rs 284.63 cr. #India biz."





He added, "The #BO performance of #Gadar2 is a REVELATION in mass pockets' The craze for this film is UNPARALLELED' In fact, after a very, very long time, the multiplexes as well as single screens at mass sectors are experiencing this kind of HYSTERIA. #Boxoffice.





"The film is running to packed hours across the country and has been creating history at the box office with each passing day despite facing a clash with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'"-- NIL

With'Gadar 2', Sunny Deol's "dhai kilo ka haath" is undoubtedly shattering box office records in a historic way.