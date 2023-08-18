RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Floods, landslides claim 2038 lives since Apr 1: Govt
August 18, 2023  20:59
File image
File image
As many as 2,038 people lost their lives due to floods, lightning and landslides this monsoon, with Bihar reporting the highest casualty figure of 518 and Himachal Pradesh 330. 

According to the data prepared by the Union home ministry, 101 people went missing and 1,584 received injuries during the rains and floods from April 1 to August 17.

As many as 335 districts were affected by the rains, landslides and lightning - 40 of them in Madhya Pradesh, 30 in Assam and 27 in Uttar Pradesh. 

Twelve districts in Himachal Pradesh and seven districts in Uttarakhand were also hit by the monsoon floods and landslides. 

Altogether 892 people drowned due to floods, 506 died due to lightning and 186 lost their lives due to landslides during this period, according to the home ministry data. 

A total of 454 people also died due to various other reasons during the monsoon. 

Besides Bihar and Himachal Pradesh, 165 people died due to rains, floods, landslides and lightning in Gujarat, 138 in Madhya Pradesh, 107 each in Karnataka and Maharashtra, 90 in Chhattisgarh and 75 in Uttarakhand. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim
Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim

The victim's son said he visited the police station in suburban Mumbai that is handling the case multiple times and met the investigating officer, but did not get any cooperation.

LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs
LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha did not see a debate on the Manipur violence, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on it during their addresses on the no-confidence motion.

MP man confesses to abducting, killing Nagpur's woman BJP functionary
MP man confesses to abducting, killing Nagpur's woman BJP functionary

The accused, Amit Sahu alias Pappu, was arrested along with two others by the Nagpur police from the Ghora Bazar area of Jabalpur in the adjoining state.

Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha
Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha

In a landmark overhaul of colonial-era criminal laws, the Centre on Friday introduced in the Lok Sabha three bills to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act, proposing among other things repeal of the sedition law and...

Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes
Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes

India's industrial production growth declined to a three-month low of 3.7 per cent in June mainly due to poor showing by the manufacturing sector, according to the official data released on Friday. The factory output growth measured in...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances