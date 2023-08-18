RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


COVID-19 still a global health threat: WHO chief
August 18, 2023  14:42
Director-General of WHO Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus on Friday said though COVID-19 is no longer a health emergency for the world, it is still a global health threat' and a new variant of coronavirus is already under the scanner.

The chief of the World Health Organisation (WHO) was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the G20 Health Ministers' Meeting at Mahatma Mandir Convention centre in Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar. 

 Although COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency, it remains a global health threat. WHO has recently classified a new variant with a large number of mutations. 

BA.2.86 variant is under monitoring at present, highlighting once again the need for all countries to maintain surveillance, he said. On the occasion, he urged all the countries to speed up the process of finalising the Pandemic Accord' so that it can be adopted in the World Health Assembly scheduled to be held next year. COVID-19 has taught us all an important lesson that when health is at risk everything is at risk. 

The world is learning the painful lessons of the pandemic, said Dr Ghebreyesus in his address to the G20 member countries. Beginning with the presidency of Saudi Arabia, he said, discussions led to the establishment of a joint Finance Health Task Force under the interim presidency supported by Indonesia and now India under their respective presidencies. -- PTI
