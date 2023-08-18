RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Batla House encounter: HC reserves verdict on confirmation of death to Ariz Khan
August 18, 2023  19:06
File image
The Delhi high court on Friday reserved its verdict on confirmation of death penalty awarded to Ariz Khan following his conviction in the sensational 2008 Batla House encounter case in which decorated Delhi police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma lost his life. 

"Arguments have been heard. Judgement reserved," said a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Amit Sharma after the lawyers for the convict and the State concluded their submissions. 

Advocate MS Khan argued that there was nothing to suggest that Ariz Khan can't be reformed. 

"If there is a probability, not possibility, that the convict can be reformed, life sentence is the rule. There is a probability of transformation and reformation," he submitted. 

Special public prosecutor Rajesh Mahajan, representing the government of NCT of Delhi, said killing a uniformed police officer was a "rarest of rare" case which justified the death sentence. 

He also placed before the court Ariz Khan's social investigation report and psychological analysis report, and submitted he has "adequate intellectual and cognitive functioning" and his conduct in jail was "unsatisfactory". inspector Sharma of the Delhi police's special cell was killed during the encounter between the police and terrorists in Jamia Nagar in south Delhi on September 19, 2008. 

Two terrorists were also killed in the encounter which took place days after five synchronised bomb explosions rocked the national capital, killing 39 people and wounding 159. 

Sharma had raided the place while looking for the terrorists responsible for the blasts. -- PTI
