After Rs 3.65 cr buy, Singhania rests Maserati in garage fearing for life





Industrialist Gautam Singhania has been one of the buyers, but instead of revving on the city roads, notorious for potholes and humps, the car has been cooling-off in the garage of his home in a tony south Mumbai locality.





Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a company event, Singhania, a car enthusiast, called it the "worst' car he has ever driven in his life and cautioned anybody thinking of driving it, calling it as dangerous.





"Frankly speaking, I paid for a Maserati but I got a lemon instead," Singhania said, adding the company blamed the Indian road conditions for the football-like bouncing he has faced while on the wheels.





Singhania has taken to the microblogging website X to vent his ire two days ago, and has asked the company to appoint an independent test driver to check on the safety of the model.





However, the industrialist claimed that the Franco-Italian-American auto major Stellantis that owns the Maserati is refusing to even acknowledge the shortcomings.





"I genuinely believe the Maserati MC20 is a dangerous car and somebody might kill himself in it," Singhania has tweeted, asking the Indian authorities and consumer courts to look into it.





Earlier in the day, he tweeted an independent opinion on the car which shows how bad the model is, and added that the company refused because it is "scared of the result'. -- PTI

In late-2021, Maserati brought its latest supercar, the MC20, to the country, offering Indians to own the mean machine that can do over 325 kmph.