30 people injured after private bus overturns in Thrissur





The minister also visited the injured in the hospital. The reason of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

More than thirty people were injured after a private bus overturned near Kanimangalam in Kerala's Thrissur district on Friday. "More than thirty people have been injured after a private bus overturned in Thrissur. Injured persons have been shifted to two private hospitals and Thrissur Taluk government hospitals," State Revenue Minister K Rajan said.