30 people injured after private bus overturns in Thrissur
August 18, 2023  10:35
More than thirty people were injured after a private bus overturned near Kanimangalam in Kerala's Thrissur district on Friday. "More than thirty people have been injured after a private bus overturned in Thrissur. Injured persons have been shifted to two private hospitals and Thrissur Taluk government hospitals," State Revenue Minister K Rajan said. 

 The minister also visited the injured in the hospital. The reason of the accident is yet to be ascertained.
