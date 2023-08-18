22 student suicides in Kota; these fans may stop it





A student in Rajasthan's Kota died by suicide on Tuesday night. This becomes fourth suicide this month and 22th case this year, once again bringing the student deaths in the entrance coaching hub to the spotlight.





The 18-year-old boy, identified as Valmiki Jangid from Bihar's Gaya, was studying in a coaching institute for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main examination for admission into Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).This is reportedly the 22nd such suicide in Kota in 2023 -- and the fourth just in the month of August.

Spring-loaded fans are being installed in all hostels and paying guest accommodations in Kota to stem suicide cases among students.