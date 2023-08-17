Shimla landslide: 13 bodies recovered, 8 missing

Shimla landslide: 13 bodies recovered, 8 missingAugust 17, 2023 11:07
Search and rescue ops at the site is on for the 4th day
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Thursday said a total of 13 bodies, among 21 people who went missing after a massive landslide struck the Summer Hill area of Shimla earlier this week, have been recovered.
Speaking to ANI, NDRF Inspector Naseef Khan said, "The rescue and search operation has been underway for 4 days. The Army, SDRF and the police are engaged in the ongoing rescue operations in Shimla. Of the 21 people missing, 13 bodies have been recovered so far."
Earlier a family lost members spanning three generations in the mishap in which a temple in the Summer Hill area of rain-battered Shimla district was washed away following a landslide triggered by Monday's cloudburst.
According to officials, seven members of the family, including three children were inside the Shiv temple when it collapsed. -- ANI