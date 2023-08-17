Shimla landslide: 13 bodies recovered, 8 missing





Speaking to ANI, NDRF Inspector Naseef Khan said, "The rescue and search operation has been underway for 4 days. The Army, SDRF and the police are engaged in the ongoing rescue operations in Shimla. Of the 21 people missing, 13 bodies have been recovered so far."





Earlier a family lost members spanning three generations in the mishap in which a temple in the Summer Hill area of rain-battered Shimla district was washed away following a landslide triggered by Monday's cloudburst.





According to officials, seven members of the family, including three children were inside the Shiv temple when it collapsed. -- ANI

