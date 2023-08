One day Sharad Pawar will support Modi: Maha BJP chief

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday expressed confidence that Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar will one day support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his vision to make India strong and self-reliant.





The BJP leader was speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport in response to a query on the recent meeting between Sharad Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who joined the Eknath Shinde-led government along with eight NCP MLAs last month.





The 'secret' meeting in Pune last week between the two Pawars created a buzz. Sharad Pawar is still a member of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance which includes the Shiv Sena-UBT and the Congress.





The Sena-UBT and the Congress have expressed concern over the meeting between the two leaders.





When asked about it, Bawankule said, "Sharad Pawar has himself clarified that it was a family meeting."





"I feel that Sharad Pawar will one day support Modiji in his vision and dream of making India strong and 'aatmanirbhar'," he said. -- PTI