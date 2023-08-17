Next is soft, secure moon landing: ISRO scientist





Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft comprising the lander and rover has successfully separated from the Propulsion Module, ISRO said on Thursday. In the next step Lander Module will descend to a slightly lower orbit around the Moon on Friday.





"Thanks for the ride, mate! said the Lander Module (LM). LM is successfully separated from the Propulsion Module (PM). LM is set to descend to a slightly lower orbit upon a deboosting planned for tomorrow around 1600 Hrs., IST," ISRO said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Padma Shri and former ISRO scientist Mylswamy Annadurai on Chandrayaan-3: "Now the important thing is softly and securely landing on the moon and for that, the lander has to separate from the propulsion module... Now 'Vikram' has to take its own course of action and for that, it has to separate. After separating, the major event comes. Four 800N thrusters, they have to fire to take it to the lower orbit. This will also be done in two steps..."