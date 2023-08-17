Nehru known more for his work, not name: Rahul





Speaking to ANI at the Delhi airport before departing for a two-day visit to Leh, Rahul said, "Nehru-ji ki pehchaan unke karam hai, unka naam nahi (Nehru-ji is known for his work and not his name)."





Earlier, a war of words broke out between the BJP and the Opposition parties over the renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum to Prime Minister's Museum and Library.





Hitting out at the Centre over the official renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) in the national capital, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi can never take away the gigantic contributions of Jawaharlal Nehru in the country's freedom struggle.





Taking to his official handle on X, formerly Twitter, Ramesh posted on Wednesday, "From today, an iconic institution gets a new name. The world-renowned Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) becomes PMML -- Prime Ministers' Memorial Museum and Library. Mr Modi possesses a huge bundle of fears, complexes and insecurities, especially when it comes to our first and longest-serving Prime Minister. He has had a single-point agenda of denying, distorting, defaming and destroying Nehru and the Nehruvian legacy."

Amid the raging controversy around the renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) in the national capital to Prime Ministers' Memorial Museum and Library (PMML), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said his great grandfather was known more for the work he did in his time and not just for his name.