NCW slams DCW over alleged death of rape victim





The NCW alleged the victim was relocated by the Delhi Commission for Women to a shelter home falsely registered in Delhi but operating in Ghaziabad.





No immediate reaction was available from the DCW on the matter.





The incident involves a mentally and physically challenged woman who was allegedly raped by a neighbour.





Considering her immobility, People against Rapes in India, an NGO, contacted the DCW and requested that a shelter home be assigned for her, the National Commission for Women said in a statement.





PARI founder and social activist Yogita Bhayana inspected the condition of the shelter home she was assigned and requested the DCW to relocate the victim, the statement said.





"DCW kept delaying the formalities and a volunteer from PARI upon inspection realised that the victim died in the shelter. No information regarding her death was given to any authority. No inquest/post-mortem report was available for the deceased victim. Delhi Police confirmed their limited role in transporting the victim," the NCW statement read. -- PTI

