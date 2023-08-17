RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mild earthquake hits Noida
August 17, 2023  01:35
An earthquake of magnitude 1.5 occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, adjoining Delhi, on Wednesday night, according to the National Centre for Seismology. 

The earthquake occurred at 8.57 pm at a depth of six kilometre with the epicenter in the Sector-128 area of Noida, the NCS website showed. 

A tremor of magnitude 1.5 is rarely felt on the surface. 

Earlier on Wednesday, a 2.9 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Pauri Garhwal region of Uttarakhand around 6 pm, while a 3.4 magnitude tremor was recorded in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, the NCS showed. -- PTI
