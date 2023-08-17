IndiGo pilot dies after collapsing at boarding gate





Prima facie, he died due to "sudden cardiac arrest", said KIMS-Kingsway Hospital where he was rushed. Aejaz Shami, spokesperson of the hospital, said the emergency team of the hospital gave him CPR but he did not respond. The pilot was declared brought dead at the hospital. PTI

An IndiGo pilot died after collapsing near a boarding gate at the Nagpur airport on Thursday, officials said. The 40-year-old pilot who was going to operate the airline's Nagpur-Pune flight collapsed around 1noon while sitting in the security hold area, they said.