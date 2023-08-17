HP CM clarifies on 'Bihari architects', they are...





Talking to ANI, the Chief Minister said people from Bihar were also stuck in the state due to heavy rains and he got them evacuated through helicopters.





The Indian Express earlier quoted the Chief Minister as saying that "migrant architects (masons) whom I call 'Bihari architects' come here and construct floor on floor'.





"I did not say anything as such. The people of Bihar were also stuck in Shimla. I got them evacuated by helicopters. Around 200 people from Bihar are still stuck here. They are like our brothers. It is the fault of our structural engineering, they are just labourers," the Chief Minister said.





He said rescue work is being carried out on war footing and will further pick up pace as weather improves. The Chief Minister said around 550 road blockades have been cleared.





"We are also thinking of deploying heavy machinery using helicopters so that blocked roads can be opened. The Chief Secretary is having a meeting with NHAI officials,"' he said.





Sukhu said water released from Pong dam has made Beas river change its course which caused flood. "No casualties have been reported in the region. We are evacuating people using IAF's Mi-17 and motor boats and nearly 2200 people have been evacuated," he said. -- ANI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has clarified on "Bihari architects" remarks and said people from Bihar are "just like our brothers' and damage to buildings in the state in the wake of heavy rains was "fault of our structural engineering'.