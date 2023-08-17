For Gadar 3, Sunny Deol may be paid...





"We expected it to open very big. But this has gone beyond anything we expected," a source from the film's producers Zee Studios informs Subhash K Jha.





The primary aftermath of Gadar 2's success is Sunny Deol's rebirth as the most dependable action hero of Hindi cinema.





"Gadar 2 proves Sunny is the only true and real action hero of Indian cinema," declares Roshan Singh, a leading film exhibitor in Bihar.





Zee Studios agrees.





They have decided to hike Deol's price for Gadar 3 by more than double of what he was paid for in Gadar 2.





A source in the know informs, "For Gadar 2 Sunny was paid about around Rs 25 crore. He will be paid close to Rs 60 crore for Gadar 3. He has proved his box office draw with Gadar 2."

Anil Sharma'shas broken several box office records on the day of its release. The first-day collections are on a par with the opening collections of Gadar in 2001, if not better.