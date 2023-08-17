RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
For Gadar 3, Sunny Deol may be paid...
August 17, 2023  10:01
image
Anil Sharma's Gadar 2: The Katha Continues has broken several  box office records on the day of its release. The first-day collections are on a  par with the opening collections of Gadar in 2001, if not better.

"We  expected it to open very big. But this has  gone beyond anything we expected," a source  from the film's producers Zee Studios informs Subhash K Jha.

The  primary aftermath of Gadar 2's success is Sunny Deol's rebirth as the most dependable action hero of Hindi cinema.

"Gadar 2 proves Sunny is the only true and real action hero of Indian cinema," declares Roshan Singh, a leading film exhibitor in Bihar.

Zee Studios  agrees.

They have decided to hike Deol's  price for Gadar 3 by more than double  of  what he was paid  for in Gadar 2.

A source in the know informs, "For Gadar 2 Sunny was  paid about around Rs 25 crore. He will be paid close to Rs 60 crore for Gadar 3. He has proved his box office draw with Gadar 2."
« Back to LIVE
rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances