For Gadar 3, Sunny Deol may be paid...

August 17, 2023 10:01
Anil Sharma's Gadar 2: The Katha Continues has broken several box office records on the day of its release. The first-day collections are on a par with the opening collections of Gadar in 2001, if not better.
"We expected it to open very big. But this has gone beyond anything we expected," a source from the film's producers Zee Studios informs Subhash K Jha.
The primary aftermath of Gadar 2's success is Sunny Deol's rebirth as the most dependable action hero of Hindi cinema.
"Gadar 2 proves Sunny is the only true and real action hero of Indian cinema," declares Roshan Singh, a leading film exhibitor in Bihar.
Zee Studios agrees.
They have decided to hike Deol's price for Gadar 3 by more than double of what he was paid for in Gadar 2.
A source in the know informs, "For Gadar 2 Sunny was paid about around Rs 25 crore. He will be paid close to Rs 60 crore for Gadar 3. He has proved his box office draw with Gadar 2."