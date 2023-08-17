BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly





Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla questioned the BJP MLAs over their protest saying, "Do they feel that Manipur is not an issue to be discussed in the Assembly? The UP Assembly also discussed the Manipur issue." The BJP MLAs continued their protest following which four of them -- Abhay Verma, Jitender Mahajan, Ajay Mahawar and OP Sharma -- were marshalled out of the House.





As the ruckus prevailed, Pathak said it was unfortunate the BJP did not want a discussion over the issue. Led by Pathak, AAP legislators also raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI

Four BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly during its proceedings on Thursday for protesting against a discussion over the Manipur issue. AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak began a short duration discussion over the violence in the northeastern state following which BJP MLAs got up in protest, saying issues related to Delhi should be debated in the House.