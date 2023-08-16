RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
SC halts demolitions at Krishna janmabhoomi
August 16, 2023  12:16
image
The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered status quo with regard to the demolition drive being carried out by railway authorities to clear alleged illegal constructions near the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. 

 A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose, Sanjay Kumar and SVN Bhatti issued notice to the Centre and others in the matter. "Let there be status quo as regards the subject premises for a period of 10 days. List after one week," the bench said. 

 The lawyer, appearing for the petitioner Yakub Shah, told the bench that 100 houses have been bulldozed. "There are 70-80 houses left. Whole thing will become infructuous. They conducted the exercise on a day when Uttar Pradesh courts were closed," he said. 

 The matter pertains to demolition of settlements near the Krishna Janmabhoomi. PTI
« Back to LIVE
rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances