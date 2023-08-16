Positive, constructive: China on LAC talks with India





The 19th round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side from August 13 to 14.





A joint press release issued after the two-day talks did not indicate any immediate breakthrough in the disengagement of troops in the remaining friction points.





"China commends the progress made through the meeting. In a candid and pragmatic atmosphere, the two sides had a positive, constructive and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector," foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday in response to a question by the official media in New Delhi.





"In line with the guidance provided by the leadership, they exchanged views in an open and forward-looking manner," Wang said.





The two sides agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through military and diplomatic channels.





In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas, the spokesperson said. -- PTI

