Pettiness: Cong on Nehru Memorial renaming

With the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library officially renamed as the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society, the Congress on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has had a single point agenda of "denying", "distorting", "defaming" and "destroying" the Nehruvian legacy.

The opposition party asserted that despite the "relentless assault", Jawaharlal Nehru's legacy will live on for the world to see and he will continue to inspire generations to come.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "From today, an iconic institution gets a new name. The world renowned Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) becomes PMML -- Prime Ministers' Memorial Museum and Library."





"Mr. Modi possesses a huge bundle of fears, complexes and insecurities, especially when it comes to our first and longest serving Prime Minister. He has had a single point agenda of denying, distorting, defaming and destroying Nehru and the Nehruvian legacy," he said.





"He (Modi) has erased N and put P instead. That P is really for pettiness and peeve," the Congress leader said.





But he can never take away Nehru's gigantic contributions in the freedom movement and his towering achievements in building the democratic, secular, scientific and liberal foundations of the Indian nation-state, "all of which are now under assault by Mr. Modi and his drum beaters", Ramesh said.





Despite the relentless assault, Jawaharlal Nehru's legacy will live on for the world to see and he will continue to inspire generations to come, he said.





The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library has officially been renamed as the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society with effect from August 14, a senior official said on Tuesday. -- PTI