No difference between AAP, BJP, says Cong leader

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Tuesday hit out at the Centre and the Delhi Government, saying that there is no difference between the policies of these two.





Talking to ANI, Dikshit said that the central government is "the worst" one for democracy.





"The way the central government is working, it is the worst government for the welfare of the poor, and democracy. Neither the poor nor the country has got any benefit from its performance. There is no difference in policies between the AAP and the BJP," the Congress leader said.





He further said that Congress should not repeat the same mistake that was committed by several parties that had supported Jan Sangh to defeat the Indira Gandhi government after the emergency.





"We should think about whether we are not repeating the same mistake committed in 1977 by several political parties to extend their support to Jan Sangh against Congress because it was only Jan Sangh that started the politics of division. I will put my stand on this and will see what the party thinks," Dikshit said.





The fight to preserve democracy was the main agenda for the 1977 general elections. The Janata Party contested elections with a motive to topple the Congress government under Indira Gandhi.





Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared an Emergency in 1975 -- invoking dictatorial powers -- which pushed several key opposition leaders behind bars, including Morarji Desai and Jayaprakash Narayan.





The Bharatiya Jan Sangh, Bharatiya Lok Dal, Congress (O), and Socialist Party were among the groups that came together to establish the party.





Eventually, the party split and Indira Gandhi stormed back to power.