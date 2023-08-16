Modi, Shah, Nadda review BJP's poll preparedness





Sources said the CEC members reviewed the party's preparedness in the upcoming assembly elections as the state leadership gave them feedback.





The party's decision to hold the meeting so early -- the CEC usually meets only after poll dates are announced -- underlines the significance it has attached to the five state elections, the last round of assembly contest before the all-important Lok Sabha polls.





Besides Modi, other CEC members including party president J P Nadda, and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah were among those present at the meeting.





Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh were among the state leaders who participated in the deliberations.





It also indicates a greater involvement of the central leadership in overseeing the state poll campaign, sources noted.





The party is focussing on seats where it faces strong opposition but believes it can turn things around with a deft strategy, including a selection of strong candidates.





Five states -- Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram -- are expected to go to the polls in November-December. Similar CEC meetings can also be held for other states, sources said. -- PTI

