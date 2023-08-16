RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hope Sharad Pawar will go with I.N.D.I.A: Cong
August 16, 2023  17:19
image
Amid media reports of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar offered Sharad Pawar a berth in Union Cabinet, Congress state unit chief Nana Patole on Wednesday said that the NCP supremo has already clarified that he will remain with the INDIA alliance.  

Earlier media reports had quoted Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister, Prithviraj Chavan, claiming that a central cabinet berth had been offered to NCP stalwart Sharad Pawar or his daughter Supriya Sule. 

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said, "Sharad Pawar has said that he will remain with the INDIA alliance. I trust that he will go with the INDIA alliance..."
