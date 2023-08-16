Delhi court awards Rs 5 lakh as damages to US brand Levi Strauss in trademark case





District Judge Rajeev Bansal was hearing a suit filed by Levi Strauss & Co, seeking a permanent injunction restraining the defendants -- Milli Kumari and her company X India -- from infringing on the plaintiff's registered trademark or Levi's logo.





"Decree of permanent injunction is passed against the defendants thereby restraining ' from using, displaying, advertising the trademark/label/logo 'Levi's' on their products, stocks, other accessories on the showroom or online marketplace in any form and manner," the court said in order passed on Monday.





It also restrained the defendants from using any trademarks that are "deceptively similar" to the plaintiff's logo.





The court directed the immediate destruction of the defendant's stock bearing the deceptively similar trademark as well.





"Defendant (Milli Kumari) shall also pay Rs 8.5 lakh (Rs 5 lakh as damages and Rs 3.5 lakh as cost of litigation) to the plaintiff within a period of three months," it said. -- PTI

