Churches vandalised in Pakistan over blasphemy allegations





Speaking to Dawn, Imran Bhatti, the pastor of the Jaranwala tehsil said that the Salvation Army Church, United Presbyterian Church, Allied Foundation Church and Shehroonwala Church located in Isa Nagri region were ransacked.





Bhatti further said that the house of a Christian cleaner, who was accused of blasphemy, has also been demolished. Punjab police chief Usman Anwar said that the police were holding negotiations with the protesters and the area had been cordoned off.





Speaking to Dawn, the provincial police chief said, "There are narrow lanes [in the area] in which small two to three churches are located and there is one main church and they have vandalised portions of the churches."





The official said that efforts were being made to control the situation by situation by engaging with peace committees. The official said that the police in the province had been activated. Usman Anwar said, "The assistant commissioner of the area, a member of the Christian community, has also been evacuated after people turned against him," Dawn reported.

Multiple churches have been vandalised in the Jaranwala district of Pakistan's Faisalabad on Wednesday over blasphemy allegations, Pakistan-based Dawn reported citing officials.