2 arrested for 'shouting pro-Pakistan slogan' in Pune

Two people have been arrested by Pune police for allegedly shouting the slogan "Pakistan Zindabad" in Kondhwa area in Pune, an official said on Tuesday.

They were booked under section 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.





"We received a complaint on Monday (August 14) evening from some locals that two persons were shouting "Pakistan Zindabad". The accused were taken into custody," the police official said.





The duo were identified as Akbar Nadaf and Tauqir.





Both work as security guards, the official said, adding that one of them is employed at a school. -- PTI