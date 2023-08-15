RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
SL all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga retires from Test cricket
August 15, 2023  13:10
image
Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga on Tuesday announced his retirement from Test cricket as he seeks to prolong his career in limited-over format of the game.
   
The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said it has accepted the decision of the 26-year-old Hasaranga. 
 
"We will accept his decision and are confident that Hasaranga will be a vital part of our white-ball programme going forward," said SLC CEO Ashley De Silva.
 
Hasaranga made his Test debut against South Africa at Centurion in 2020, and played three more Tests thereafter.
 
From four Tests, he took four wickets with his leg-spin. His last Test was against Bangladesh in Pallekele in 2021. 
 
However, Hasaranga continues to be a prominent figure for Sri Lanka in white ball formats as the spin spearhead and a handy lower-order batsman. 
 
From 48 ODIs, Hasaranga grabbed 67 wickets and made 832 runs with four fifties. 
 
Hasaranga has 91 wickets from 58 T20Is and amassed 533 runs with a fifty. 
 
The Lankan is also a much sought-after player in various T20 leagues across the world. 
 
Apart from plying his trade with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, Hasaranga has also played for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (CPL), Quetta Gladiators (PSL), Kandy Falcons and Jaffna Kings (LPL), Desert Vipers (IL T20) and Washington Freedom (MLC). -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ekdum Wow Battatawada!
Ekdum Wow Battatawada!

Life is meant to be lived in technicolor, but Ms Tripathi Sharma's in a mood to embrace white.

Meet New Cadbury Girl, Shreya Pujari
Meet New Cadbury Girl, Shreya Pujari

The cuteness meter just crashed and how!

Recipe: Tandoori Paneer Tikka Three Ways
Recipe: Tandoori Paneer Tikka Three Ways

Prep and marinate the paneer overnight or a day in advance so that you can whip this dish up in just 30 minutes before your guests arrive.

What You Must Know About Revised ITR
What You Must Know About Revised ITR

Through a revised return, you can make changes to your ITR and even end up paying lower tax.

Slay Queen Trinetra Haldar
Slay Queen Trinetra Haldar

'Put on that goddamn dress, pick up your crown, and strut like the queen you are'.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances