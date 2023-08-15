RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM speaks of 'demon of corruption' in I-Day speech
August 15, 2023  08:30
PM Modi speaks of 'demon of corruption', scams of lakhs of crores of rupees before his government took charge.

'Nation First' is the bedrock of our policies and people formed such government in 2014 and 2019 that gave me strength to pull off reforms, Modi said from the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day.

"In 2014, people decided that to take country forward, stable and strong government is needed. India was freed from era of instability," he said.

Giving account of 10 years of his government. Modi said," We built strong economy, stopped leakages. In five years, over 13.5 crore poor people came out of poverty to become part of neo-middle, middle classes."
