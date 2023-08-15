RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM delivers nearly 90-minute address on 77th Independence Day
August 15, 2023  12:27
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke for nearly 90 minutes in his 10th Independence Day address on Tuesday where he highlighted his government's achievements as well as various challenges and opportunities before the nation.
   
He had delivered his longest speech of 96 minutes from the ramparts of Red Fort in 2016 and spoke for 92 minutes in 2019. He gave his shortest Independence Day address in 2017 which lasted 56 minutes.
 
Addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day, the prime minister urged fellow citizens not to lose the opportunity to realise the country's potential as the decisions and sacrifices made in this period will impact the country for the next 1000 years.
 
He started his speech at 7:34 am and concluded it at 9:03 am.
 
While it was his last Independence Day speech ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Modi exuded confidence that he will address the nation from the Red Fort next year to list out the progress on the promises he had made to the people.
 
Modi said that he sees India as a developed nation by 2047. -- PTI
