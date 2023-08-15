RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
On meeting uncle Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar says...
August 15, 2023  19:13
image
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said nothing much happened during his meeting with his uncle and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in Pune last week.

Speaking to reporters in Kolhapur, he said there was no need to think too much about the meeting.

"Pawar Saheb (Sharad Pawar) has already clarified. The media is giving different kinds of publicity to a meeting that took place between family members, leading to confusion. There is no reason to think that anything unusual transpired at the meeting," he said.

On Saturday, political circles were abuzz after a 'secret' meeting took place between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar at a businessman's residence in Pune. 

Senior NCP leader Jayant Patil was also present.

Asked about him leaving the premises 'hiding' in a car, Ajit Pawar said he was not there in the car.

"I did not leave surreptitiously. I am someone who roams around openly. There was no reason for me to hide....I was not there in that car," he said. 

Visuals aired by regional news channels showed Sharad Pawar arriving at the residence of businessman Atul Chordiya in the Koregaon Park area around 1 pm on August 12 and leaving around 5 pm.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was purportedly seen leaving the premises in a car at 6:45 pm.

Ajit Pawar, who split the NCP in July this year and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state, said he accepted that he met Pawar senior.

The Pawar family had an association with businessman Atul Chordiya for two generations, he said.

"Chordiya had invited Pawar Saheb for lunch. He was supposed to go there after a program at the Vasantdada Sugar Institute and as Jayant Patil was with him, he also went along. I reached there after completing the Chandni Chowk bridge inauguration," Ajit Pawar said.

The deputy CM was in Kolhapur to attend Independence Day celebrations.

In his speech on the occasion, Ajit Pawar said Kolhapur is a progressive district which also boasts of signs of ancient traditions.

The state government is committed to the development of all sections of society including the farmers, women and youth in the state as well as in the district.

He was fortunate to get an opportunity to hoist the flag in the historical city which has the legacy of social reformist ruler Shahu Maharaj and Maharani Tarabai, he said.

India made a lot of progress in the last 76 years and is now among the first five economies in the world, Pawar said.

If the GDP growth continues at the same pace, India will surpass Germany and Japan and become the third largest economy in the world, he added.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ekdum Wow Battatawada!
Ekdum Wow Battatawada!

Life is meant to be lived in technicolor, but Ms Tripathi Sharma's in a mood to embrace white.

Meet New Cadbury Girl, Shreya Pujari
Meet New Cadbury Girl, Shreya Pujari

The cuteness meter just crashed and how!

Recipe: Tandoori Paneer Tikka Three Ways
Recipe: Tandoori Paneer Tikka Three Ways

Prep and marinate the paneer overnight or a day in advance so that you can whip this dish up in just 30 minutes before your guests arrive.

What You Must Know About Revised ITR
What You Must Know About Revised ITR

Through a revised return, you can make changes to your ITR and even end up paying lower tax.

Slay Queen Trinetra Haldar
Slay Queen Trinetra Haldar

'Put on that goddamn dress, pick up your crown, and strut like the queen you are'.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances