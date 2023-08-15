No ifs and buts about India's capabilities: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation as his "family members" while speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day.





Addressing the nation on Independence Day for the 10th consecutive time as prime minister, Modi said global experts are saying that India will not stop now.





"All rating agencies lauding country," he said.





"Ball in our court and we should not let go of opportunity. There are no ifs and buts on anyone's mind about India's capabilities," he said.