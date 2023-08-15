No dearth of opportunities in India: Modi to youth

No dearth of opportunities in India: Modi to youthAugust 15, 2023 08:04
In a message to youth on 77th Independence Day, PM Modi said, "There is no dearth of opportunities in the country. The country has the ability to provide endless opportunities."
Modi also lauded the contribution of youth and said those from tier 2, tier 3 cities also making lot of impact in various fields, including start-ups
"India's rise and development resulting in renewed global confidence in country," Modi said from the ramparts of the Red Fort