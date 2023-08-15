RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
MP: Woman cop gets nod to undergo sex change procedure
August 15, 2023  18:54
A woman constable of Madhya Pradesh police has been allowed to undergo sex change procedure by the state government, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Deepika Kothari, posted in Ratlam district, thus, became the second woman constable in the state to get permission for sex change, said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora.

The state home department, in an order issued on Monday, stated that Kothari has the 'gender identity disorder' and was allowed to undergo sex change on the basis of medical reports.

There are no clear rules for allowing sex change for government employees at present, the order noted.

The permission was granted in this case after obtaining an opinion of the Legal Department and in view of a Supreme Court ruling, it added.

After sex change, the constable will not be able to avail of benefits meant exclusively for women employees, the order said.

In 2021, another woman constable named Arti Yadav had obtained similar permission, officials said.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ekdum Wow Battatawada!
Ekdum Wow Battatawada!

Life is meant to be lived in technicolor, but Ms Tripathi Sharma's in a mood to embrace white.

Meet New Cadbury Girl, Shreya Pujari
Meet New Cadbury Girl, Shreya Pujari

The cuteness meter just crashed and how!

Recipe: Tandoori Paneer Tikka Three Ways
Recipe: Tandoori Paneer Tikka Three Ways

Prep and marinate the paneer overnight or a day in advance so that you can whip this dish up in just 30 minutes before your guests arrive.

What You Must Know About Revised ITR
What You Must Know About Revised ITR

Through a revised return, you can make changes to your ITR and even end up paying lower tax.

Slay Queen Trinetra Haldar
Slay Queen Trinetra Haldar

'Put on that goddamn dress, pick up your crown, and strut like the queen you are'.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances