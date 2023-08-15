RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mother of two elopes to Kuwait, converts to Islam
August 15, 2023  00:31
Representational image
A 35-year-old mother-of-two from Rajasthan's Dungarpur district 'eloped' to Kuwait with another man, the police said on Monday. 

Deepika Patidar fled with her friend Irfan Haidar. Her family came to know about it after photos of the woman wearing a burqa were shared on social media, the police said. 

As news of her eloping became public, Patidar Samaj and other Hindu organisations demanded action and handed over a memorandum to the collector and the superintendent of police. 

The woman's husband Mukesh Patidar, who works in Mumbai, lodged a missing person's complaint at Chitri police station on July 15. 

Mukesh Patidar, who shared a son and a daughter with Deepika Patidar, told reporters on Monday that Haidar brainwashed his wife and converted her to Islam. 

Haidar is a resident of Himmat Nagar in Gujarat, the police said. 

The woman often visited Khed Brahma in Gujarat's Sabar Kantha to meet Haidar. 

It was later found that he took her to Kuwait, Chitri SHO Govind Singh said. 

The matter is being investigated to ascertain how she met Haidar and secured a visa. -- PTI
