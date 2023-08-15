Modi unfurled flag at Red Fort for last time: Lalu

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad on Tuesday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi got to unfurl the tricolour at the Red Fort in Delhi for the last time.





Prasad was talking to reporters after celebrating Independence Day at the residence of his wife Rabri Devi in Patna, which was marked by the two former Bihar chief ministers unfurling the national flag.





"I extend my greetings to the people of the country on the occasion and pay my tributes to great men like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar whose contributions the nation can never forget," Prasad told reporters.





The ailing septuagenarian, who has been steadfast in his opposition to the BJP in his political career spanning over several decades, was asked by some journalists in a lighter vein whether PM Modi would be able to unfurl the tricolour next year, when the Independence Day would fall well after the Lok Sabha polls.





"Nahin, na (no, not at all)" was the curt reply of the RJD chief, who is out on bail after having been convicted in fodder scam cases and blames the BJP for his legal wrangles.





Pressed further, the once chatty politician, who now seems weathered by old age and ill health, said, "This is his last time".





Some of the journalists asked what, according to him, will be the scenario next year, hoping to get some juicy bite which could indicate whom he favoured as a prime ministerial candidate.





The astute politician, who is disqualified from contesting polls but has been a key player in the formation of the opposition bloc INDIA, remarked, "agli baar hum log aayenge (Next time, it will be our turn)." -- PTI