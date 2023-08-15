RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mantra of 'Shreshtha Bharat' to make India...: Modi
August 15, 2023  09:24
Prime Minister Narendra Modi concludes his Independence Day address by taking a resolution to make India developed by 2047.

During his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi said, "We have to live with mantra of 'Shreshtha Bharat' to make India developed by 2047, when India marks 100 years of its independence."

"In next 25 years we have to move forward with message of unity, there would be efforts to strengthen country's unity," he said.

Modi further said, "India has emerged as 'vishva mitra' (friend of world); country laying strong foundation of 'vishva mangal' (global welfare)."

"We have to address regional aspirations; India will not be developed if even one part is lagging behind," he added.
